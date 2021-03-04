PM Modi to interact with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session, Here’s how to register

New Delhi: Ahead of board exams in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session with students appearing in the exam, teachers and parents.

This year the session will be conducted virtually, which increases the reach of the event. PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the session virtually and will reach students across the world.

The session will witness an interaction of the Prime Minister with over 2,000 school students, who will be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on the MyGov platform.

The session will also address the parents and teachers of the students who are appearing in this year’s UP board examination. The registration process for the session has commenced in Varanasi.

Earlier on February 18, PM Narendra Modi had announced the registration open for the session. The Prime Minister also invited students from all over the world to participate in the fourth edition of the annual interaction.

PM Modi took it to his microblogging website handle to announce that the event will be fully online this year.

"As our brave ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress!," the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, the registration for the event ends on March 14.

Here are the steps to register in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha Contest 2021':

- Go to the official website innocateindia.mygovin.

- Click on the ‘Participate Now’ button

- Fill in your details to register

The competition for the much-awaited annual event is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. They may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

