PM Modi to launch customized crash course programme for COVID-19 front-line workers

In order to equip the COVID-19 front-line workers further, PM Naredra Modi will launch ‘Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers’ on 18th June via video conferencing at 11 am, the PMO informed. 111 training centres spread over 26 states will see the implementation of the programme.

The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion, as per media reports.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support, said media reports.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

