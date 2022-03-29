हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to participate in 'Grih Pravesham' of PMAY-G beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today

The function will also witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across Madhya Pradesh.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (March 29, 2022) participate in the ‘Grih Pravesham’ of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in Madhya Pradesh. 

During the video conferencing event that is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

"The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps like training thousands of masons including women masons, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"It has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family of the country. This marks yet another step in this direction," the PMO added.

PM Modi to address Matua Dharma Maha Mela on 29th March

Later in the day, on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur Ji, Prime Minister Modi will also address the 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' at Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari, West Bengal. 

Shree Shree Harichand Thakur, notably, devoted his life for the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden and deprived persons in undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era. The social and religious movement started by him originated from Orakandi (now in Bangladesh) in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma.

Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 is being organised by All India Matua Mahasangha from March 29 to April 5 2022.

