New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on Monday, December 4, 2023. His arrival in Sindhudurg is scheduled for around 4:15 p.m., followed by the unveiling ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot Fort in Medha, Malvan.

PM Modi is also scheduled to witness 'Operational Demonstration by Indian Navy on Monday as December 4 marks the Navy Day in India. The Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4, and this year, the celebrations at Sindhudurg would pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680) who had constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The legendary Maratha Empire founder's seal inspired the new Naval Ensign that was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

The Navy Day also offers the people a glimpse into the various facets of the multi-domain operations of the Indian Navy, its contributions towards national security and also instilling maritime consciousness among the masses.