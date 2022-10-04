PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on October 5, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,650 crore, participate in Dussehra celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (October 5, 2022) and will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore. According to Prime Minister's Office, Modi will inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur at around 11:30 AM, following which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and also address a public function at the Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur. The Prime Minister will then reach the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu at around 3:15 PM and will participate in the Dussehra celebrations.

PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore

In Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1,690 crore. The project road is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan /Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali. About 18 km stretch of this four-lane national highway falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion falls in Haryana.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla which is built at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur. The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Bilaspur has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore and is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theaters, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. It is spread over 247 acres and is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy & Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bedded AYUSH block.

The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

PM Modi to participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations. The International Kullu Dussehra Festival will be celebrated from October 5 to October 11 at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley. On the first day of the Festival, the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins pay their obeisance at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then proceed to the Dhalpur Ground.

Modi will witness this Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the Deities in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations. It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.