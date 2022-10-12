PM Modi to visit poll-bound Himachal on Thursday to launch various projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday (October 13, 2022) visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi is scheduled to flag off the new Vande Bharat Express from Una Himachal railway station and then dedicate IIIT Una to the nation. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una, following which, he will lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects during a public function in Chamba and launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi in Una

In Una, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Haroli, which will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore. According to PMO, the Park will help reduce dependence on API imports and is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people.

PM Modi will also dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation. Its foundation stone was laid by him in 2017 and currently, more than 530 students are pursuing studies at this Institute.

PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express, which will run from Amb Andaura to New Delhi. It will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.

It accelerates to 100 km/h in just 52 seconds, and its introduction will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel, the PMO said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi in Chamba

In Chamba, Prime Minister Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects - the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro-electric Project.

"Both these projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from these projects," Modi's office said.

PM Modi will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh for upgradation of around 3,125 kms of roads in the hilly state.

"More than Rs 420 crores has been sanctioned by the Central Government under this phase for the upgradation of 440 kms of roads in 15 border and far flung Blocks of the State," the PMO said.