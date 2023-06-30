topStoriesenglish2628860
PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend Delhi University's Centenary Celebrations - WATCH

 The Prime Minister also shared photos of his journey on his Twitter profile, expressing his happiness to have young people as his fellow passengers.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University. PM Modi could be seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. The Prime Minister also shared photos of his journey on his Twitter profile, expressing his happiness to have young people as his fellow passengers.

 

 

The ruling BJP also shared a video showing PM Modi using smart cards to enter the metro premises amid tight security. He boarded a yellow line metro train heading towards Samaypur Badli station, and Vishwavidyalaya metro station is a midway station on that route, the closest station to reach the DU campus area.

 

 

The PM is scheduled to participate in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. Taking to Twitter earlier, PM Modi wrote "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone.

During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

The University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

