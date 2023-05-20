PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In Japan; Holds Bilateral Talks With PM Fumio Kishida

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G7 and G20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges. The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

"The leaders discussed ways to synergise efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 presidencies. The prime minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said the two leaders exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"The leaders agreed on ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the MEA said in a statement. It said combating terrorism and reform of the United Nations was also discussed.

Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions.

"Discussions focused on areas of education, skill development, tourism, Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), green hydrogen, high technology, semiconductors and digital public infrastructure," the MEA said.

It was the second meeting between Modi and Kishida this year following the visit of the Japanese prime minister to India in March. Prime Minister Modi thanked Kishida for planting in Hiroshima the Bodhi sapling that had been gifted by him in March this year. Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Kishida.