PM Modi US Visit: Over 25,000 Register For Mega Event To Celebrate Indian-American Diaspora

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega event in the US on Saturday, September 22, where he will interact with members of the Indian diaspora. More than 25000 people across the US have registered for the mega event passes to meet PM Modi.

News agency ANI reported that the event is at capacity and already sold out. Over 25,000 attendees had registered for the 13,000 available seats. Head organising committee, Suhag Shukla said that the response to the programme was overwhelming since many people have registered for the event. According to the Hindustan Times, within just 48 hours of opening registration, the event attracted over 500 community organizations from more than 40 states to join as “Welcome Partners.”

"Modi and US is really about India and US. It's a celebration of Indian-American diaspora, our love for homeland and also for the US-India partnership... The Indian diaspora is part of India's soft power. We are the cultural ambassadors... which exemplifies unity in diversity," Shukla said.

According to ANI reports, PM Modi will meet the Indian diaspora at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York's Long Island during a community event on September 22, as part of his three-day visit to the US.

"The response to the programme was overwhelming and I think overwhelming is an understatement. We have capacity for about 13,000 people... We have 25,000 people across US registered for passes," she added.