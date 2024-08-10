PM Modi Meets Wayanad Landslide Victims, Says, 'Disaster Not Normal...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Landslide affected area in Wayanad in Kerala. The tragic incident claimed over 300 lives and uprooted hundreds of homes. Modi conducted an on-foot inspection and an aerial survey to assess the scale of the damage.

After concluding the survey, PM Modi said that this Disaster is ‘not normal,’ it shattered the dreams of thousands of families.

Speaking at a meeting to assess the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts, Modi told ANI, "I have been closely monitoring the situation since I first learned about the landslide. All relevant central government agencies were promptly mobilised to assist in the disaster."

After concluding the survey, PM Modi chaired a review meeting where he assured the families of the deceased that they are not alone in this difficult time. He commended the team efforts of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police and Doctors. Modi said, "When everyone works together, great results follow."

He added, "We are all standing with them... The Central Government stands with the Kerala Government, and we will ensure that no work is hindered due to a lack of funds."

#WATCH | Kerala | Wayanad landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "I had a conversation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan the morning when the incident took place and assured him that we will provide assistance and try to reach the spot as soon as possible. NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police,…

PM visited the landslide-affected areas in Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam hamlets using an Indian Air Force helicopter. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present alongside the Prime Minister during the inspection.

In a footage shared by DD News, Modi can be seen walking through the affected regions with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Vijayan, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi. Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the Wayanad landslide, presenting a map and updating him on the ongoing evacuation efforts.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the landslide-affected area in Wayanad. He is being briefed about the evacuation efforts.



Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi are also present.



(Source: DD News)

Congress’ ‘Natural Disaster’ Tag Demand

Rahul Gandhi in his address’ in Lok Sabha on Wednesday asked the Central government to to classify the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad as a "national disaster," provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those impacted, and increase the compensation for the victims.

However, there is no executive or legal framework to officially designate a natural disaster as a national calamity.