PM Modi Visits New Parliament Building, Inspects Various Works For Over An Hour

PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and had a look at the facilities coming up at the new Houses of Parliament.

 

Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:38 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building here on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said. Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.

He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.

