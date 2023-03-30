PM Modi Visits New Parliament Building, Inspects Various Works For Over An Hour
PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and had a look at the facilities coming up at the new Houses of Parliament.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building here on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said. Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building.
Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.
Delhi | PM Narendra Modi today went for a surprise visit to the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/WAlSWgBdd8 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023
He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.
