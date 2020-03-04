PM Modi won't participate in Holi Milan programme this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not participate in any Holi Milan programme this year in the wake of Coronavirus concerns. The Prime Minister on Wednesday (March 4) took to Twitter to express his mind.

He tweeted, "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme."

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Notably, six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. The fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur.

The Health Ministry has also stated that six persons with suspected COVID-19 have heavy viral load and are being quarantined and are stable. Their samples have been sent for testing. Also, 24 persons, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians (including a bus driver, conductor and a tourist guide), who had come in contact with the Italian national in Jaipur, have been shifted to the ITBP facility for testing.

Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.

The Cabinet Secretary also held a review meeting through video conference with the secretaries of concerned ministries, chief secretaries and health secretaries of the states to assess action taken for containment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has made full preparations to tackle the situation. For providing treatment to the patients, 25 Delhi hospitals -- including 19 government hospitals and six private hospitals -- have been equipped to handle the influx of patients in case of an emergency.

Notably, the Delhi government has also arranged for the distribution of more than 3.50 lakh N95 masks.