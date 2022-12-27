PM Modi's brother Prahlad injured in car accident near Mysuru, hospitalised

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi was on Tuesday (December 27, 2022) injured after his car met an accident near Mysuru, Karnataka. As per the latest reports, Prahlad was traveling along with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. His Mercedes Benz car hit a divider around 2 pm when he was going to Bandipur from Mysuru. There was also a VIP escort along with their car.

Prahlad Modi, 74, his son Mehul Prahlad Modi, 40, daughter-in-law Jindal Modi and six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi have sustained some minor injuries and have been taken to JSS Hospital for treatment.

They are currently said to be safe.

In the accident, the front portion of the car was damaged completely.



(The damaged car after the accident)

As per reports, the impact of the crash minimised and the occupants escaped with minor injuries as the airbags opened up at the right time.

Prahlad is the fourth of six children born to Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi.