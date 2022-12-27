topStoriesenglish
Who is Prahlad Modi? Know about PM Narendra Modi's brother who met accident today

Prahlad Modi along with his family have been admitted to JSS Hospital for treatment, however, it is said that they sustained minor injuries and are currently safe. 

Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi got injured in a car accident on Tuesday. According to reports, he was traveling to Bandipur along with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car hit the divider near Mysuru, Karnataka. 

Who is Prahlad Modi? 

Prahlad Modi is the fourth of six children born to Narendra Modi's parents Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi. He is the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealer's Federation, which was founded in 2001. He recently made news when he staged a dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Prahlad Modi, many-a-times, have protesting against government policies which are established by his brother Narendra Modi. He used to own a ration shop in Ahmedabad before he retired due to his old age. His organisation had recently demanded compensation for the loss on rice, wheat and sugar which re being supplied through fair price shops. 

Prahlad Modi has been staging such protest since the time Narendra Modi was a Chief Minister of Gujarat. He continued to protest against the government policies even after he became Prime Minister.

