Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he will leave no stone unturned to return the love that the people of Kashmir have given him. "This is Modi's guarantee" (Modi's guarantee) said in Kashmiri. "I have been successful in winning the hearts of Kashmiri people and I will continue my efforts for this," Modi said.

Praising heaven on earth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium said that his mission to win the hearts of Kashmiri people has been successful and he will continue his efforts for this. PM said, "Jammu and Kashmir is on the right path and moving towards peace and progress."

Addressing a huge gathering at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that whenever he comes to Kashmir, his priority is to win the hearts and minds of the people here. "Today, after seeing you, I can say that I have been successful in winning the hearts of Kashmiri people. But I won't stop there; My efforts will continue to win more hearts," PM Modi said while addressing the people at Bakshi Stadium.

He said that it is not easy to describe the feeling after landing in Kashmir, which is called heaven on earth. "The feeling of descending to heaven on earth cannot be expressed in words. The beautiful mountains and aura are heart touching," he said. PM Modi said that the Jammu and Kashmir that has now emerged was the dream of everyone across the country. He said, "Not just you but one lakh people in all 285 blocks are watching my speech."

"Today, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream has been fulfilled and his sacrifice has been rewarded. Today, I can see that I can overcome all challenges. Today, India’s 140 crore citizens are heaving a sigh of relief after seeing a developed Jammu and Kashmir," he said. The Prime Minister said that he will leave no stone unturned to return the love that the people of Kashmir have given him. "This is Modi's guarantee," he said and repeated it in Kashmiri, "Modi sainj guarantee (Modi's guarantee)."

PM Modi said that he was recently in Jammu where he inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3200 crore and today in a very short time he is in Srinagar to inaugurate several developmental projects worth Rs 6400 crore. After the removal of Article 370, people's dreams are being fulfilled and new opportunities are knocking at their doors.

Prime Minister Modi said that it is the dream of every citizen of India to see the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that today all the 140 crore citizens of India are heaving a sigh of relief after seeing the developed Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that he will leave no stone unturned to return the love that the people of Kashmir have given him.

Prime Minister Modi also said that after the removal of Article 370, every dream of the people here is being fulfilled. New opportunities are being created for the local people. He said that some political parties used Article 370 for their political gains, but it has now ended.

He also accused political parties in Jammu and Kashmir of ruining a financial institution like J&K Bank. He said that JK Bank is going to collapse, and people will suffer a loss of crores of rupees. He said that only BJP has saved the bank from the political parties of the valley.

"The bank earns a profit of Rs 1700 crore. Its share rate has also become Rs 140. The bank is now doing business worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore," PM Modi said.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi greeted the people of the valley for Ramadan starting next week. He also wished the countrymen a happy Maha Shivratri.