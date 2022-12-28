topStoriesenglish
PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad, say reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi celebrated her 100th birthday this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, on Wednesday (December 28), was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad as per news reports. Heeraben who turned 100 years old this year has been admitted to the hospital earlier as well. As per reports, PM Modi's mother was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated. 

PM Modi had earlier met her at her residence in Gandhinagar after he campaigned for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi got injured in a car accident on Tuesday. According to reports, he was traveling to Bandipur along with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car hit the divider near Mysuru, Karnataka. 

Prahlad Modi along with his family have been admitted to JSS Hospital for treatment, however, it is said that they sustained minor injuries and are currently safe. 

