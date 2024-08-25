Advertisement
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi's Plane Spends 46 Minutes In Pakistani Airspace On Return From Poland: Report

PM Modi's plane stayed in Pakistani airspace for 46 minutes while returning to Delhi from his Poland visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft spent a significant amount of time in Pakistani airspace on its return from Poland, Reportadly, while returning to Delhi from Poland, PM Modi's plane used Pakistani airspace. This information was provided by Pakistan's Geo News, though it has not yet been officially confirmed.

PM Modi's plane stayed in Pakistani airspace for 46 minutes while returning to Delhi from his Poland visit.

According to a report by Geo News, sources from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) revealed that PM Modi's plane entered Pakistani airspace at 10:15 AM and left at 11:01 AM, spending a total of 46 minutes in the airspace. The plane entered Pakistani airspace via Chitral and traversed through the air control zones of Islamabad and Lahore before entering Amritsar, India.

Pakistan Imposed Ban In 2019

Pakistan completely closed its airspace to India from February 26, 2019. In the same year, Pakistan rejected a request from PM Modi to use Pakistani airspace for a trip to Germany. 

