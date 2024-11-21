Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guyana, which marks the first visit of an Indian head of state in over 50 years. He proposed seven "key pillars" to strengthen the relationship between India and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), emphasising New Delhi's "total commitment" to elevating these ties.

Modi made these remarks while participating in the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit, where he joined leaders from Caribbean partner countries to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and partnership between India and the region.

"PM @narendramodi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, along with PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, the current chair of CARICOM," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

During the summit, leaders discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations.

The seven pillars noted by the Prime Minister also form the acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M. They are Capacity Building, Agriculture and Food Security, Renewable Energy and Climate Change, Innovation, Technology and Trade, Cricket and Culture, Ocean Economy and Medicine and Healthcare.

Highlighting that the relationship between India and CARICOM countries is rooted in "our shared past experiences, our common present-day needs, and our mutual aspirations for the future," Modi said, "India is fully committed to elevating these ties to new heights."

