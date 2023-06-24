PM Modi 1st Indian PM On Bilateral Visit To Egypt After 26 Yrs: Complete Schedule Here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the request of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. He was warmly welcomed by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport and inspected a guard of honour. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years since 1977. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought and lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine during World War I on his first visit to Egypt, which began on Saturday. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997 and he has been invited by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

PM Modi's Two-Day Egypt Visit Schedule

Mr Modi will have discussions with President Sisi and other senior Egyptian dignitaries, as well as some prominent Egyptian personalities and the Indian community in Egypt. Mr Modi will also visit the Al-Hakim mosque from the 11th Century, which was renovated by the Bohra community. He will also visit the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery, a solemn site that serves as a memorial to nearly 4,000 soldiers from the Indian Army who served and perished in Egypt and Palestine during World War I.

The cemetery's entrance features pavilions housing the Heliopolis Port Tewfik Memorial, a tribute to the brave Indian soldiers. Tragically, the original memorial at Port Tewfik was destroyed during the Israeli-Egyptian conflict in the 1970s.

What PM Modi On His Departure From India?

In his departure statement on June 20, Modi said, "I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time." "We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in a short span of time are a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership' during President Sisi's visit.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt," Modi said.