PM Narendra Modi calls for WHO reforms at 2nd Global Covid Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 12) called for building a more “resilient global health security architecture” during the second US-hosted global virtual summit on Covid-19.

Addressing the summit, Modi said, as per ANI, “We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture.”

From seeking reforms in World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the approval process for vaccines to highlighting India's contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi spoke on several issues.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address at the global summit:

1. The COVID pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies. In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic.

2. We have made the highest-ever allocation to our annual healthcare budget. Our vaccination program is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the adult population and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year.

3. Last month we laid the foundation of WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in India with an aim to make this age-old knowledge available to the world. It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies.

4. India's genomics consortium has contributed to global database of the virus. We will extend this network to our neighbouring countries. In India, we extensively use our traditional medicines to supplement our fight against Covid and to boost immunity saving countless lives.

5. We supplied over 200 million doses to 98 countries bilaterally and through 'Covax'. India has developed low-cost Covid mitigation technologies for testing, treating and data management. We have offered these capabilities to other countries.

6. We also call for streamlining WHO's approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep supply chain stable and predictable. As a responsible member of the global community, India is a ready to play a key role in these efforts.

(With ANI inputs)