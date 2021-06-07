PM Narendra Modi addresses nation: Here are top 5 announcements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday (June 7) and made some key announcements on COVID-19 coronavirus situation and ongoing vaccination process in the country. Prime Minister Modi that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days.

We take a look at some of the key announcements during PM Modi's address to the nation today:

Centre to provide free Covid vaccine to states for all above 18 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

As several states take cautious steps towards unlocking and easing of restrictions with a decline in COVID-19 cases, the prime minister said vaccination is like a protection shield against the virus and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days. Modi said seven companies are producing various vaccines against the coronavirus in the country and trial of three more vaccines is at an advanced stage. The process of procuring vaccines from companies of other countries has also been expedited, PM Modi said.

Making yet another announcement, the Prime Minister said, "Last year when the lockdown was imposed due to Corona, under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the free ration was arranged for 80 crore countrymen for 8 months. This year also the scheme was extended for May and June also. Today, the government had taken the decision that this scheme would remain in force till Diwali."

Mass vaccination drive expedited through 'Mission Indradhanush'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mass vaccination drive was expedited through 'Mission Indradhanush'. While claiming that India tackled the COVID-19 pandemic on a war footing, PM Modi said, "India has made all efforts to get medical oxygen from all corners of the world when the country faced a shortage. We have built up medical infrastructure on a war footing."

The Prime Minister said that private hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose. "Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines," PM Modi said during his 10th address to the nation since March 2020.

