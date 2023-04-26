PM Narendra Modi Addresses Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, Says India Celebrates Its Diversity

Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has the courage to do something new, even in the most difficult circumstances, as it faces hurdles on the way to its target for 2047 and forces that threaten to break it. PM Modi said that as the country completed 75 years of independence, it has invoked a sense of pride towards its heritage. He said the pride in ‘our heritage will grow as we get to know it by freeing ourselves of our slave mentality,’ asserting that India celebrates its diversity.

हमें सांस्कृतिक टकराव नहीं तालमेल पर बल देना है। हमें संघर्षों को नहीं संगमों और समागमों को आगे बढ़ाना है। हमें भेद नहीं खोजने... भावनात्मक संबंध बनाने हैं। यही भारत की वो अमर परंपरा है जो सबको साथ लेकर समावेश के साथ आगे बढ़ती है, सबको स्वीकार कर आगे बढ़ती है।



- पीएम… pic.twitter.com/4if1wBEyhs — BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2023

Tamil Nadu & Gujarat Have A Lot To Share: PM

Virtually addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam', PM Modi said there is a lot between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu that has been deliberately kept out of ‘our’ knowledge. “Today we have the target of India at 2047 (make India a developed country). We also have the challenges of the era of slavery and the period of seven decades after that. We have to take the country forward, but on the way, there will be forces that threaten to break us and people to mislead us. But India has the courage to do something new even in the most difficult of circumstances,” PM Modi said.

आज हमारे पास 2047 के भारत का लक्ष्य है।



हमें देश को आगे लेकर जाना है लेकिन रास्ते में तोड़ने वाली ताकतें और भटकाने वाले लोग भी मिलेंगे।



भारत कठिन से कठिन हालातों में भी कुछ नया करने की ताकत रखता है।



सौराष्ट्र और तमिलनाडु का साझा इतिहास हमें यह भरोसा देता है।



- पीएम… pic.twitter.com/YPbkOKJMcr — BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2023

India Celebrates Its Diversity: PM

The Prime Minister also said that India is a country that showcases its diversity as its specialty. “We are a people who celebrate diversity. We celebrate different languages and dialects, different arts and knowledge. There is diversity everywhere, from our faith to our spirituality,” he said. PM Modi also said that the Sangamam is a confluence of the nationalist fervour of Sardar Patel and Subramania Bharati.

India is a country which celebrates the diversity; we celebrate different languages, different arts, different cultures, religions and customs.



Our country encapsulates and celebrates diversity right from her Faith to Spirituality! Such is the beauty of our country.



- PM… pic.twitter.com/cPthFKUDto — BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2023

"At this time when the unity of our country is taking shape through the great festivals like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, Sardar Sahab must have been sending blessings to us all. This celebration of the country`s unity is also fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to see `Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat`," PM Modi said.

He said that during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the country is witnessing a new cultural tradition like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam. The Prime Minister further added that there is need for harmony and shunning cultural clashes. "We have to emphasize coordination, not cultural clashes. We don`t have to take forward the struggles and confluences. We don`t want to find differences... we want to make emotional connections. This is the immortal tradition of India which takes everyone along and moves ahead with inclusiveness, accepts everyone and moves forward," PM Modi said.

आज आजादी के अमृतकाल में हम सौराष्ट्र-तमिल संगमम् जैसे सांस्कृतिक आयोजनों की एक नई परंपरा के गवाह बन रहे हैं।



ये संगम नर्मदा और वैगई का संगम है।



ये संगम डांडिया और कोलाट्टम का संगम है।



- पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/35h0PTcEn8 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2023

PM Modi Hails Power Of Sangam

Mentioning the power of the Sangam, PM Modi said that just like the convergence of streams gives rise to the creation of a Sangam, the Kumbhs have been the Sangams for ideas and cultures of diversities. "We have been nurturing the tradition of the `Sangam` for centuries. Just like the convergence of streams gives rise to the creation of a Sangam, our Kumbhs have been the Sangams for ideas and cultures of our diversities. Every such thing has played an immensely significant role in shaping us, our country. Such is the power of the Sangam!" he said.

During the closing ceremony, PM Modi launched the book `Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamprashastih` by Shree Somnath Sanskrit University. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam takes forward this vision by celebrating the shared culture and heritage between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Centuries ago, many people migrated to Tamil Nadu from the Saurashtra region. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam allowed Saurashtrian Tamils to reconnect with their roots, said the PMO statement. The 10-day confluence saw more than 3000 Saurashtrian Tamils come to Somnath on a special train. The programme began on April 17, with its closing ceremony now being held on April 26 at Somnath.