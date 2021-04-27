हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti: PM Modi seeks blessings from Lord Hanuman as COVID cases surge

Political leaders of India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 27) greeted the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Political leaders of India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 27) greeted the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. 

PM Narendra Modi took it to his official Twitter handle to greet everyone. He wrote, in hindi, "The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is a day to remember the compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that we continue to receive his blessings in the ongoing fight against the Corona epidemic. May his life and ideals always inspire us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti. He tweeted, "Best wishes to everyone on 'Hanuman Jayanti'. May Sankat Mochan Shree Hanuman bless the health of all by removing all the sufferings and empower all the countrymen to fight this epidemic. Long live Rama!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took it to his Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The congress leader shared an image of lord Hanuman along with a crisp caption which read, “Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the citizens by posting, "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May you get rid of every crisis in your life and you be healthy and safe, this is my prayer to Hanumanji."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted a couple of verses from the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and requested the God to give strength, intelligence, wisdom and good health to everyone. See the whole tweet here:

Hanuman JayantiNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghYogi Adityanath
