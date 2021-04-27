Hanuman Jayanti: PM Modi seeks blessings from Lord Hanuman as COVID cases surge

New Delhi: Political leaders of India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 27) greeted the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

PM Narendra Modi took it to his official Twitter handle to greet everyone. He wrote, in hindi, "The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is a day to remember the compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that we continue to receive his blessings in the ongoing fight against the Corona epidemic. May his life and ideals always inspire us."

हनुमान जयंती का पावन अवसर भगवान हनुमान की करुणा और समर्पण भाव को याद करने का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ जारी लड़ाई में निरंतर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहे। साथ ही उनके जीवन और आदर्शों से हमेशा प्रेरणा मिलती रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti. He tweeted, "Best wishes to everyone on 'Hanuman Jayanti'. May Sankat Mochan Shree Hanuman bless the health of all by removing all the sufferings and empower all the countrymen to fight this epidemic. Long live Rama!"

'हनुमान जयंती' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। संकट मोचन श्री हनुमान सभी के कष्टों को दूर कर आरोग्यता का आशीर्वाद दें और इस महामारी से लड़ने के लिए सभी देशवासियों को शक्ति प्रदान करें। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/qFMDJDZLTt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 27, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took it to his Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The congress leader shared an image of lord Hanuman along with a crisp caption which read, “Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the citizens by posting, "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May you get rid of every crisis in your life and you be healthy and safe, this is my prayer to Hanumanji."

हनुमान जयंती के अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।आप सभी के जीवन में हर संकट का निवारण हो एवं आप स्वस्थ और सुरक्षित रहें, यही हनुमानजी से प्रार्थना है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 27, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted a couple of verses from the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and requested the God to give strength, intelligence, wisdom and good health to everyone. See the whole tweet here:

संकट कटै मिटै सब पीरा।

जो सुमिरै हनुमत बलबीरा ॥ निष्काम भक्ति, अपार शक्ति व समर्पण के प्रतीक संकटमोचन बजरंगबली जी से प्रार्थना है कि वह हम सभी को बल, बुद्धि, विवेक एवं उत्तम स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें। श्री हनुमान जयंती की समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को अनंत शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2021

