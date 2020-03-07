PM Narendra Modi appeals for calm, says 'don't believe rumours on Coronavirus'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 7, 2020) urged people to remain calm and not trust rumours about the coronavirus outbreak and emphasised the need to undertake proper protective measures.

"I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on Coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor. Take advise from a doctor and do not be a doctor of your own," said Modi while interacting with Jan Aushadhi Yojana beneficiaries via video conference.

PM Modi also asked people to greet each other with "Namaste" and avoid handshakes. "The world has developed the habit of Namaste to greet each other. We should also follow the same. It is better to avoid handshakes and greet everyone with Namaste," he said.

The Prime Minister said that coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world and all have to tackle the situation together.

PM Modi highlighted the government's success with the Jan Aushadhi scheme saying, "Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but an opportunity to connect with millions of Indians and millions of families who have benefited from it."

He said as many as 6,200 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational across the country, in which 900 types of medicines and 154 surgical instruments are available.

Modi claimed that over 1 crore families are benefitting every month from the scheme as they are getting cheap medicines from Aushadi Kendras.

Meanwhile, in India, over 31 cases have been found positive for the deadly disease in the country. The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally.