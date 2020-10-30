हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Gujarat, pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity.

Upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.

From the airport, PM Modi left for Gandhinagar to meet the grieving family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel, who died on Thursday. The PM met the relatives of the late Gujarat Chief Minister, Keshubhai Patel and offered his condolences.

He then went to meet the family members of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently.

Naresh and Mahesh Kanodia were associated with the BJP and elected as MLA and MP, respectively, in the past. Mahesh Kanodia was a musician and former BJP MP from Gujarat, while Naresh Kanodia was an actor. 

It is also expected that the PM would meet his nonagenarian mother Hiraba, who lives on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city with Modis younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The PM would then reach Kevadiya in Narmada district to inaugurate various tourism projects near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel.

On Saturday, he would inaugurate a seaplane service connecting Kevadiya with Ahmedabad. 

PM Narendra ModiPM Modi Gujarat visitKeshubhai PatelStatue of UnitySeaplane service
