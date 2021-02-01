PM Narendra Modi assures Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on safety of Israeli diplomats after embassy blast

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on the safety of Israeli diplomats following the blast near its mission in Delhi. The blast took place on Friday evening near the Israeli embassy in the high-profile area of Delhi during the beating retreat that was underway just a few meters away from the site.

Condemning the "terror attack" near the Israeli embassy, PM Modi assured Prime Minister Netanyahu that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises.

"All resources will be deployed to find and punish the perpetrators", the Indian readout said. The Israeli PM thanked Indian government for it efforts to "safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event" near the Israeli Embassy in India, the Israeli readout highlighted.

Both leaders during the talks expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context. The minor blast resulted in little damage and no casualties were reported. A letter was recovered after the incident that mentioned the assassination of 2 high profile Iranians--Iranian major general Qassam sulemani and nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, with the local authorities in Delhi probing all angles.

The Israeli readout said, that PM Modi noted "that his country is committed to the security of our people" and added "that India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism.". Earlier on Friday, hours after the blast, the foreign ministers and National Security Advisors of both the countries spoke to each other on the incident.

During the talks, both leaders also spoke on covid cooperation. Indian PM congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel and both discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel. Mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination was also discussed during the talks.

Live TV