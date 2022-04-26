New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya on Tuesday (April 26).

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also participated in the event. The event is taking place at the official residence of the Prime Minister of India in Delhi.

As per the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), Modi is also slated to launch the logo marking the year-long joint celebrations. The Sivagiri pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya began under the guidance of great social reformer Narayana Guru.

Sivagiri pilgrimage, which began in 1933, is held three days every year from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Every year, lakhs of devotees from around the world visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

On Monday, PM Modi shared pictures of his visit to the Sivagiri Mutt in 2013 and 2015 on Twitter and said that India is extremely proud of the monumental contribution of the Mutt. “India is extremely proud of the monumental contribution of the Sivagiri Mutt in different fields. They have popularised the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru and done great work in healthcare, education and service. I fondly recall my visits to the Mutt in 2015 and 2013,” the PM wrote.

"According to Narayana Guru, the aim of the pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science & technology and organised endeavour," the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said, as per IANS.

The Brahma Vidhyalaya of Sivagiri was set up to realise the vision of Narayan Guru who had envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. “Brahma Vidyalaya offers a seven-year course on Indian philosophy, including the works of Narayana Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world," the PMO added.

