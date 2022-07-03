NewsIndia
BJP

‘Symbol of dynastic, corrupt politics’: BJP hits out at KCR-led Telangana govt

Telangana was formed after the BJP struggled for it and the youth of the state made sacrifices, but in "the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people," Union minister Piyush Goyal said, adding it "has become a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics."

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 04:37 PM IST
  • TRS govt has become "a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics", BJP said in a statement.
  • Piyush Goyal said TRS govt has "dashed the expectations of the people".

Trending Photos

‘Symbol of dynastic, corrupt politics’: BJP hits out at KCR-led Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The TRS government in Telangana has become "a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics", the BJP said in a statement adopted at its national executive meeting here on Sunday and expressed its anguish at the "difficulties" being faced by the people of the state. BJP national vice-president D K Aruna moved the statement on the state of affairs in Telangana which was passed unanimously by the party's national executive.

Citing the statement, Union minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference that problems of the people of Telangana are continuously rising, from both economic and social perspectives, and the national executive expressed its anguish over it.

Telangana was formed after the BJP struggled for it and the youth of the state made sacrifices, but in "the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people," Goyal said, adding it "has become a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics."

ALSO READBJP national executive meeting: PM Modi hails Murmu’s candidature for presidential polls, calls it ‘historic’

Addressing the press conference, Union Minister MP from Telangana G Kishen Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not gone to the state secretariat for eight years and only meets AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. "Owaisi has even access to the bedroom of KCR. They both are looting the state together," Reddy said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

BJPTelanganaK Chandrasekhar RaoBJP National Executive Meet

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?