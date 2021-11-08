हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LK Advani

PM Narendra Modi, BJP leaders visit LK Advani's residence, cut cake on his 94th birthday - Watch

Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda were the other leaders who visited Advani. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday celebrated veteran party leader LK Advani`s 94th birthday at his residence in Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party`s national president JP Nadda met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday. 

Advani also cut a cake in the presence of PM Modi and other leaders.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended birthday greetings to the senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister through his official Twitter account.

"Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. 

He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP. He began his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India`s second-highest civilian honour. 

