PM Narendra Modi, BJP leaders visit LK Advani's residence, cut cake on his 94th birthday - Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday celebrated veteran party leader LK Advani`s 94th birthday at his residence in Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party`s national president JP Nadda met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday.

Advani also cut a cake in the presence of PM Modi and other leaders.

Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani's birthday being celebrated at his residence today. PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/Rw9B1FS1yO — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended birthday greetings to the senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister through his official Twitter account.

"Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004.

He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP. He began his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India`s second-highest civilian honour.

Live TV