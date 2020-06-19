PM Narendra Modi calls all-party meet over conflict with China on June 19, AAP excluded

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the ongoing border conflict with China.

According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the top opposition leaders and invited them for Friday’s crucial all-party meeting.

Among those who have been invited are Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, Siromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, CPI-M Secretary General Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, DMK president MK Stalin, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BSP chief Mayawati.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has not been invited for the meeting. According to sources, a political party with more than 5 MP has been called for Friday’s meet. Since the AAP party has 4 MPs in parliament, so it has not been invited.

This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict. So far, his virtual meetings with opposition leaders have been on the coronavirus pandemic.

Significantly, the key Opposition party - Congress - has said that it stands with the government at a time like this.

The timing of the meeting is important because the ruling BJP government is under pressure from all political parties, especially the Congress, to issue a detailed statement over the issue.

“In the last 1.5 months, the Chinese army has been infiltrating in the Indian territory in Ladakh. Today, when the country is extremely angry about the incident then the Prime Minister should come forward and tell people the truth," Congress president Sonia Gandhi had said in a video message.

Her party, she added, “assures that in the moment of crisis" it stood with the army, soldiers, families of the army and the Union government.

On Wednesday, PM Modi had said, “India wants peace, but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated. I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are the most important."

PM Modi’s call for the all-party meeting is also crucial as it points to the need for a political consensus on the border conflict with China.