PM Narendra Modi-chaired all party meet on J-K statehood: Here are top highlights

New Delhi: In the first ever all-party meet of Jammu and Kashmir political leaders on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the Centre is fully committed to the democratic process and holding Assembly elections in the region just like the successful conduct of the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Modi and it included leaders from different political parties in J&K. It lasted for more than three-and-a-half hours.

Some of the key issues discussed in the high-level meeting were delimitation, roadmap for Assembly polls, restoration of statehood and bringing back Kashmiri Pandits. Notably, nobody raised cross-border issues, as per sources.

Here are top highlights of the meet:

* PM expressed happiness that all participants shared their frank and honest views. It was an open discussion which revolved around building a better future for Kashmir.

* PM said that we are fully committed to the democratic process in J&K. He stressed that the holding assembly elections just like the successful conduct of DDC elections is a priority.

* It was discussed that elections can happen soon after delimitation and by and large most participants expressed willingness for it.

* PM emphasised the need to strengthen democracy at the grassroots & work together with the people of J&K to ensure their upliftment.

* PM expressed happiness on the commitment to Constitution & Democracy espoused by all participants.

* PM said that even one death in J&K is painful and it is our collective duty to protect our younger generation.

* PM stressed that we need to give opportunities to our youth of J&K and they will give back lots to our country.

* The development achieved by J&K was discussed in detail with implementation of many pro-people initiatives.

* PM expressed satisfaction with the acceleration of development in Jammu & Kashmir and said that it is creating new hope and aspirations among the people.

* PM said that when people experience corruption free governance, it inspires trust among the people and people also extend their co-operation to the administration and this is visible in J&K today.

* PM said that there would be political differences but everyone should work in national interest so that the people of J&K benefit.

* PM stressed that an atmosphere of safety and security needs to be ensured for all sections of society in J&K.

* PM said that he wants to remove Dilli ki Duri as well as Dil Ki Duri.