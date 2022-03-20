PM Narendra Modi, CM of BJP-ruled states likely to attend swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Uttarakhand government

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting, which will decide the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, is likely to be held today (March 20, 2022).

The meeting is going to be attended by party`s central observers for Uttarakhand Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

As per BJP President Madan Kaushik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the hill state.

Further, Kaushik informed that chief ministers of various states will also attend the induction. In this meeting the political future of Pushkar Singh Dhami, the current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, is likely to be decided.

Giving information to ANI on Wednesday, a senior state BJP leader on anonymity had said that there is a festival of Holi in the Kumaon division on March 19, due to which the meeting of the legislature party will be held on March 20.

According to the party`s state president Madan Kaushik, all the party MLAs have been asked to reach Dehradun after Holi.

Uttarakhand outgoing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami resigned to pave way for the formation of the new government in the state after the conclusion of the Assembly elections.

Following his resignation, around seven MLAs have met Dhami to offer to vacate their seats for him to contest for re-election in the event he`s elected leader of the legislature party of the BJP in the state.

Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, who were Dhami`s Cabinet colleagues, also announced their support to him.

Dhami was defeated by the Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)

