PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of famed Hindi author Narendra Kohli

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of noted litterateur Narendra Kohli and said he will always be remembered for his lively portrayal of mythological and historical characters in literature.

Eminent writer and litterateur of the Hindi world, Narendra Kohli, died on Saturday (April 17, 2021).

"Deeply saddened by the death of well-known litterateur Narendra Kohli. He will always be remembered for his lively portrayal of mythological and historical characters in literature. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The prime minister also condoled the passing away of lawyer and legal scholar K J Shethna.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri KJ Shethna Ji, a leading lawyer and legal scholar. In addition to his contribution to the legal field, he was also at the forefront of many community service initiatives," Modi tweeted.

"My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," he said.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

Padmashree Narendra Kohli was one of the most prolific and well-known Hindi writers of our times. His novel based on the Ram-Katha, Abhyuday, shifted the course of Hindi novel-writing.

His novel-series, Todo Kara Todo is considered the greatest and foremost novel in any language on the life of Swami Vivekananda.

Abhigyan, Vasudev, Sharnam, Aatmaswikriti, Varunaputri, Sagar-Manthan, Ahalya are some of his other well-known works.

Apart from the Padmashree, he has also been awarded the Hindi Akademi award; Delhi Salaka Samman; Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthaan award; Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Samman, Lucknow; K.K. Birla Foundation

