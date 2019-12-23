PM Narendra Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, JMM-led alliance for Jharkhand victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Hemant Soren and JMM-led alliance for their outstanding victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. "Congratulations to HemantSoren Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given BJP the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come," he added.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah also expressed gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for providing an opportunity to the BJP to serve the state for five years and said that the party respect the mandate given by the people.

"We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people for the opportunity given to BJP to serve the state for five years. The BJP will remain committed to the development of the state. Congratulations to all the workers for their hard work," Shah tweeted.

हम झारखंड की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश का सम्मान करते हैं। भाजपा को 5 वर्षों तक प्रदेश की सेवा करने का जो मौका दिया था उसके लिए हम जनता का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करते हैं। भाजपा निरंतर प्रदेश के विकास के लिए कटिबद्ध रहेगी। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का उनके अथक परिश्रम के लिए अभिनंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2019

The alliance of JMM, Congress, and RJD appears poised to form government in Jharkhand with the three parties slated to cross the majority mark of 41 in the state assembly, according to trends of results at 6 pm on the website of Election Commission of India.