Gandhinagar: The Gujarat University, on Thursday (February 9) argued against providing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree certificate to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This was in relation to a Right to Information (RTI) application based on a 7-year-old Central Information Commission (CIC) order. The university urged the Gujarat High Court to dismiss the RTI as it said, "irresponsible childish curiosity cannot become public interest under the RTI Act."

The university's counsel argued that merely because someone is holding a public office one cannot seek private information of anyone that is not connected with his public activity. He submitted that information about PM's degrees is "already in the public domain" and the university had also placed the details on its website in the past.

However, Kejriwal's advocate Percy Kavina claimed the information was not available in the public domain.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Biren Vaishnav reserved his order on the petition by the Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

In April 2016, the then CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu directed the Delhi University and the Gujarat University to provide information on degrees earned by Modi to Kejriwal, who is also the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP).

Three months later, the Gujarat High Court stayed the CIC order asking the Ahmedabad-based university to provide the required information.

The CIC order came a day after Kejriwal wrote to Acharyulu, saying he has no objection to government records about him being made public and wondered why the commission wanted to "hide" information on Modi's educational qualifications. So Kejriwal did not directly file the RTI but based on his public statement on the PM's degree, a CIC order emerged.

Citing some past judgments of the Supreme Court and by other high courts about the exemptions granted under section 8 of the RTI Act, Mehta said one cannot seek someone's personal information "just because you are curious about it".

"To be an RTI Activist has now become a profession. So many people who are not connected are curious about so many things...A stranger cannot seek such information. Irresponsible childish curiosity cannot become public interest. The RTI Act is being used for settling scores and to make childish jabs against opponents."

(With PTI inputs)