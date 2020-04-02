PM Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic during telephonic conversation with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel

As the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage people across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders discussed the ongoing pandemic, the situation in their respective countries, and the importance of international collaboration for fighting the health crisis.

The two leaders shared views on the inadequate availability of medicines and medical equipment required during the pandemic and agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in this regard.

The German Chancellor agreed with PM Modi that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalisation focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole.

The Prime Minister informed Merkel about the recent Indian initiatives to disseminate simple yoga exercises and immunity-enhancing Ayurvedic remedies for people of the world. The Chancellor agreed that such practices could be very beneficial for enhancing psychological and physical health, especially under the present lockdown conditions.