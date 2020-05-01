PM Narendra Modi discusses end of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown with Cabinet ministers: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown that will end on May 3 with his Cabinet ministers, according to sources. In a meeting, there was also a discussion on running special trains to send migrant labourers to their home states. It was also discussed in details about how and when to re-open aviation operations.

Shortly after the meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the use of special trains for movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other people stranded at different places across the country amid lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19. These trains will be operated by the Indian Railways under the Ministry of Railways and it will designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with states and Union Territories (UTs) for their movement.

Earlier, in a meeting with the chief ministers on April 27, PM had discussed the importance to the economy, even while fighting the COVID-19 and on Friday it was also discussed how to proceed with complete focus in that direction. The meeting had Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

According to the sources, the private airlines have made full preparations to operate as soon as the government allows operations of domestic flights. As soon as they get the green light, the private companies will start their service without any delay. However, whenever this service starts, there will be many restrictions whether it is about social distancing or the provision of COVID-19 investigation.

On April 30, PM Modi had done many marathons meetings to discuss ways to improve the economic situation. In a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Anurag Thakur, Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials, PM Modi had discussed ways to promote investment, create a conducive environment for potential companies coming from abroad due to COVID-19, especially the first country affected by COVID-19 and providing facilities.