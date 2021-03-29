PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to everyone as nation celebrates Holi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to everyone as the nation celebrates the festival of colours Holi on Monday (March 29, 2021).

The Prime Minister took to his official social media accounts to share the message.

आप सभी को होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। आनंद, उमंग, हर्ष और उल्लास का यह त्योहार हर किसी के जीवन में नए जोश और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021

This year, the Holi celebrations will be restricted as many states have taken several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state governments have banned public gatherings and celebrations due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

India, notably, added over 62,000 COVID-19 infections to its total caseload for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The country's active coronavirus count is now nearing 5 lakh which is the reason why the Central and State governments have taken strict measures to break the transmission chain of the virus.