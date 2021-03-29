Holi celebrations banned in these states, UTs amid COVID-19 spread, check details

New Delhi: Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections in the country, many state governments and Union Territories have put in place a number of restrictions for the upcoming festival seasons.

The country has been breaching the 62,000-mark from the past two days. On Saturday, India recorded a massive count of 62,258 COVID-19 infections in the past 24- hours.

According to the Health Ministry’s reports, six states, which are Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, account for more than 80 percent of the total COVID-19 caseload of the country.

The rising COVID-19 infections have forced the state governments and Union Territories to impose stricter guidelines and numerous restrictions ahead of Holi festival, which is going to be celebrated on Monday (March 29).

Many state governments have banned public gatherings and celebrations in the name of the festival. Authorities have also imposed stringent restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the infection.

Additionally, the Centre has also issued a circular under section 22 of the Disaster Management Act which advises all the states and Union Territories to impose required restrictions ahead of the festival season.

Here’s is the list of states and union territories that have imposed restrictions on the celebrations of Holi festival:

1. Delhi

The national capital has banned all public gatherings on Holi and Shab-e-barat.

No one is allowed to organise or attend any kind of celebrations at public places, parks, market places, religious places.

The state government is also conducting random testing at airport, bus and railway stations.

2. Maharashtra

The civil and district authorities announced a ban on Holi celebrations in both private and public places.

State government has also directed the citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 norms.

Holi celebrations are banned even in hotels, resorts and rural districts.

3. Haryana

All public gatherings on account of Holi are banned in the state.

Special instructions have been issued to the police officers.

Celebrate Holi at home, said Haryana DGP.

4. Rajasthan

Holi celebrations are permitted from 4 pm to 10 pm in public.

The guest gathering is limited to 50 persons only.

The authorities have directed people entering the state to present a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report.

5. Madhya Pradesh

‘Holi Milan’ gatherings are banned across the state.

All public gatherings and celebrations on Holi are banned.

Authorities have urged people to celebrate Holi at home.

6. Bihar

All public gatherings and celebrations on Holi are banned.

No one will be allowed to organise or attend such events.

Following COVID guidelines and using face masks are mandatory.

7. Gujarat

No permission will be granted for massive Holi celebrations or events.

Only ‘Holika Dahan’ ceremony with limited guests is allowed.

People can celebrate holi with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages.

8. Uttar Pradesh

Authorities have allowed Holi celebrations with proper implementation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Government has urged people above 60 years, children below 10 years, and those having comorbidities to remain indoors.

9. Uttarakhand

Holi and Kumbh Mela festival celebrations are allowed with necessary precautions.

Fine will be levied on those who are not properly following COVID-19 guidelines.

Additionally, the government has urged the citizens to celebrate Holi at homes.

10. Punjab

State government has banned all Holi celebrations and events.

Holika Dahan ceremony can be attended by five people.

Citizens are directed to follow proper COVID-19 guidelines.

11. Odisha

No more than 200 people are to be allowed inside the Dola Melan grounds.

State authorities have banned any procession with musical instruments, lighting and crowd.

Ban in place for all rituals in public places throughout the state.

12. Karnataka

Authorities have banned public gatherings for festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat and Good Friday across the state.

Public gatherings will not be permitted in public grounds, parks, markets and religious places.

In India’s north-east, most of the states have not issued specific guidelines for the upcoming festivals, except imposition of Section 144 in Tripura and Mizoram.