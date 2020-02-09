PM Narendra Modi extends helping hand to President Xi Jinping amid coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: Expressing solidarity over the coronavirus crisis in China Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered assistance to Chinese President Xi Jinping through a written letter.

PM also offered condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the deadly virus outbreak. He further thanked the Chinese government for the facilitation provided during the evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from Wuhan in Hubei province which has been placed under lockdown for the past several weeks now.

The death toll by Coronavirus epidemic has now reached to 811 and as per reports it officially exceeded due to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus after 81 new fatalities were reported on Sunday. The SARS virus had killed over 774 people globally between 2002-2003.

The number of confirmed cases across China has crossed 37,000. Hubei province's health commission confirmed another 2,147 new cases in its daily update.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Saturday that foreigners who went to China on or before January 15 will not be allowed to enter India.

Indian government evacuated 647 Indians residing in China by sending special flight On February 1 and 2 with proper medical aid. Along with the Indian citizens, 7 Maldives citizens were also evacuated.

So far, three Indians have come under the influence of Coronavirus and several are kept under observation.