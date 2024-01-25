PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron Hold Roadshow In Jaipur - Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hold roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The two leaders met at Jaipur's Jantar Mantar before their roadshow. Modi reached the observatory from Jaipur airport while Macron came to the site after visiting Amber Fort. The two leaders met there and hugged each other. Later, they visited the observatory. Jantar Mantar is one of the oldest astronomical observatories featuring the world's largest stone sundial.

Macron’s visit to Jaipur’s Amber Fort

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a two-day State visit to India, met with Indian students and admired the Rajasthani art and architecture at the Amber Fort in Jaipur on Thursday. He was joined by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

France’s initiatives for Indian students

France has announced new initiatives to attract more Indian students and alumni, such as offering a five-year Schengen circulation visa, establishing “International Classes” in France, and setting a goal of welcoming 30,000 students from India by 2030. These initiatives reflect France’s view that Indian students will enhance academic excellence, cultural understanding, and long-lasting friendship between the two nations.

Macron to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

Macron, who started his India visit today, will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi tomorrow. He is here in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who welcomed him at Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory in Jaipur.

Macron’s state visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India’s Republic Day. A French armed forces contingent is also participating in the parade and flypast this year. Macron is being accompanied by a ministerial and business delegation, as well as ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.