PM Narendra Modi gets emotional as he pays tribute to COVID-19 victims, calls Black Fungus a big challenge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 21) got emotional while speaking about the lives lost due to COVID-19.

“The effect of the pandemic has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost,” the PM said in a visibly emotional state.

Addressing the doctors and paramedical staff of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi lauded their efforts in battling COVID-19.

He said that it is “going to be a long fight” against the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed preparing to deal with black fungus infection.

"You have contained the virus significantly but there should be no complacency as it is going to be a long fight," he told the frontline health workers at a virtual conference.

“In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, a new challenge of Black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it,” the PM added.

He praised Varanasi and said it has "set a great example by the way it has equipped Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID hospital and increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short span of time."

He also appreciated the role of ASHA and ANM workers to curb the COVID-19 cases in the villages.

"We have controlled the pandemic to a great extent, thanks to our common efforts. But there is no time to relax as we have to fight a long battle. We have to shift our focus towards villages in Purvanchal and Varanasi," the PM said.

PM Modi discussed ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV