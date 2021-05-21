हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi gets emotional as he pays tribute to COVID-19 victims, calls Black Fungus a big challenge

“The effect of the pandemic has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost,” PM Modi said in a visibly emotional state. 

PM Narendra Modi gets emotional as he pays tribute to COVID-19 victims, calls Black Fungus a big challenge
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 21) got emotional while speaking about the lives lost due to COVID-19. 

“The effect of the pandemic has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost,” the PM said in a visibly emotional state. 

Addressing the doctors and paramedical staff of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi lauded their efforts in battling COVID-19. 

He said that it is “going to be a long fight” against the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed preparing to deal with black fungus infection. 

"You have contained the virus significantly but there should be no complacency as it is going to be a long fight," he told the frontline health workers at a virtual conference.

“In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, a new challenge of Black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it,” the PM added. 

He praised Varanasi and said it has "set a great example by the way it has equipped Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID hospital and increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short span of time."

He also appreciated the role of ASHA and ANM workers to curb the COVID-19 cases in the villages.

"We have controlled the pandemic to a great extent, thanks to our common efforts. But there is no time to relax as we have to fight a long battle. We have to shift our focus towards villages in Purvanchal and Varanasi," the PM said. 

PM Modi discussed ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusBlack fungusNarendra Modi
Next
Story

How to identify Black Fungus, Zee explains the symptoms of mucormycosis!

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Breaking News: Accused Sushil Kumar was last located in Punjab's Bathinda