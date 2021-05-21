PM Narendra Modi to interact with doctors, paramedical staff of Varanasi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 21) will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to review the working of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals.

Addressing the healthcare workers through video conferencing at 11 AM, PM Modi will also discuss efforts to tackle the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in his Lok Sabha constituency, as per ANI report.

Further, he will assess the working of various COVID-19 hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid hospital, which was recently established through the joint collaboration of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 238 fresh COVID-related deaths, which took the death toll to 18,590 on Thursday. While 6,725 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushed the caseload to 16,51,532, as per state government data.

On Thursday, PM Modi had held a review meeting on COVID-19 with District Magistrates (DM) and field officials of 10 states including Uttar Pradesh. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was also present at the virtual meet.

