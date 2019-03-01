PM Narendra Modi greets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday, calls him 'friend'

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday, referring to him as "my friend" and praising him for pulling the state "out of the shadows of years of misrule".

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), an NDA ally, turned 68 on Friday.

"Greetings to my friend and Bihar's hardworking Chief Minister @NitishKumar ji. Nitish ji's persistence ensured Bihar emerged out of the shadows of years of misrule. His pro-people governance has touched the lives of many. I pray for Nitish ji's long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

