Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday, calls him 'friend'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), an NDA ally, turned 68 on Friday.

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday, referring to him as "my friend" and praising him for pulling the state "out of the shadows of years of misrule".

"Greetings to my friend and Bihar's hardworking Chief Minister @NitishKumar ji. Nitish ji's persistence ensured Bihar emerged out of the shadows of years of misrule. His pro-people governance has touched the lives of many. I pray for Nitish ji's long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Modi will on Friday unveil various rail-road development projects in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Modi will flag off the Tejas Express between Madurai-Chennai through video conference facility. This will provide faster connectivity between the two cities.

Narendra ModiNitish KumarBiharModi Tamil NaduJD(u) BJP
