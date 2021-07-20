PM Narendra Modi greets people on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’, Maharashtra CM prays for end of COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Ashadhi Ekadashi is observed on the 11th lunar day of the Hindi month of Ashadh, and devotees pray to Lord Vitthal on this day.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality," a tweet from PM Modi’s Twitter handle said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed the 'maha puja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'. CM Uddhav prayed to God for an end to the COVID-19 crisis and good health of everyone in the state.

As per the long-standing tradition, the chief minister performed the puja with his wife Rashmi Thackeray at 2.30 am.

Ekadashi marks the culmination of a pilgrimage called 'wari' that devotees (known as 'warkaris') undertake from across the state on foot to reach the Pandharpur temple town.

The 'Ashadi Ekadashi' is one of the most important Hindu festivals. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has not allowed the pilgrimage on foot since last year.

The palkhis (palanquins) carrying 'padukas' (footwears) of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram left for Pandharpur in flower-decked buses from Pune district on Monday.

After performing the puja, Thackeray said, "Let there be a sea of devotion in Pandharpur and warkaris be allowed to perform 'wari' on foot again, and for that, I prayed to Lord Vitthal to eradicate COVID-19 and bless people in the state with good health."

His son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present on the occasion. Warkari couple Keshav Kolte and Indubai Kolte got the opportunity to perform the rituals alongside the Thackerays.

Every year, a warkari couple is chosen to perform the official puja with the chief minister.

