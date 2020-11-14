PM Narendra Modi greets people on Diwali, ask them to light a Diya for soldiers

New Delhi: As India celebrates the auspicious festival of Diwali today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to people on the occasion. Wishing ''Happy Diwali'' to people, PM Modi prayed for everyone's prosperity and good health.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said, ''Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy.''

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

PM Modi had also extended Diwali greeting in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, PM had asked people to light a Diya as a 'Salute to Soldiers' who fearlessly protect our nation.

PM Modi also paid tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. He wrote, "My humble tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary".

PM Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate the festival of Diwali with army jawans posted in the border areas. Since the time he took over as the Prime Minister of the country, he has been celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers at the border.