Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi hails BJP's win in UP local polls, calls it 'people's blessings for development'

PM Modi lauded Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in Uttar Pradesh's zila panchayat polls calling it people's blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law.

IANS File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in Uttar Pradesh's zila panchayat polls calling it people's blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law.

Taking to Twitter, he credited Yogi Adityanath-led government's policies and tireless efforts of party workers for the win.

"Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh government and BJP's organisation," he added.

While, BJP president J P Nadda said the Zila Panchayat results send a clear message that people of the state are with the party's agenda of development and good governance. "Under the guidance of Modi, the state government is constantly working for everyone's development," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a major victory in the Zila Panchayat chairperson election. BJP won Zila Panchayat President poll in 65 out of 75 districts in the state. On the other hand, the candidates of Samajwadi Party could win only 6 seats. While others managed to win four seats.

