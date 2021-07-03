PM Narendra Modi hails BJP's win in UP local polls, calls it 'people's blessings for development'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in Uttar Pradesh's zila panchayat polls calling it people's blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law.

Taking to Twitter, he credited Yogi Adityanath-led government's policies and tireless efforts of party workers for the win.

यूपी जिला पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा की शानदार विजय विकास, जनसेवा और कानून के राज के लिए जनता जनार्दन का दिया हुआ आशीर्वाद है।

इसका श्रेय मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी की नीतियों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के अथक परिश्रम को जाता है। यूपी सरकार और भाजपा संगठन को इसके लिए हार्दिक बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2021

"Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh government and BJP's organisation," he added.

While, BJP president J P Nadda said the Zila Panchayat results send a clear message that people of the state are with the party's agenda of development and good governance. "Under the guidance of Modi, the state government is constantly working for everyone's development," he said.

जिला पंचायत चुनावों के परिणाम से स्पष्ट संदेश हैं कि उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता भाजपा के विकास और सुशासन के एजेंडे के साथ है। मैं बीजेपी के प्रति अटूट विश्वास और स्नेह के लिए लोगों को नमन करता हूँ। मैं पुनः उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा के नेतृत्व और सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई देता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 3, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a major victory in the Zila Panchayat chairperson election. BJP won Zila Panchayat President poll in 65 out of 75 districts in the state. On the other hand, the candidates of Samajwadi Party could win only 6 seats. While others managed to win four seats.

Live TV