हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi hails Indian Navy on Navy Day, says 'they protect our coasts, render humanitarian aid'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Navy today on Navy Day which is celebrated on December 4 every year. He said the Navy fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

PM Narendra Modi hails Indian Navy on Navy Day, says &#039;they protect our coasts, render humanitarian aid&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: Today on Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries."

While President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted navy personnel on Navy Day and said the nation is proud of their commitment in protecting the country's maritime frontiers, securing trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.

"On Navy Day, my greetings to our Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!," Kovind said in a tweet.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, inflicting massive losses on the enemy.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiIndian NavyNavy Day
Next
Story

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory amid farmers' protest, check details
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M3S

Government likely to consider these demands of farmers