PM Narendra Modi hails Indian Navy on Navy Day, says 'they protect our coasts, render humanitarian aid'

New Delhi: Today on Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries."

Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries. pic.twitter.com/k2PMgvc0F3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

While President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted navy personnel on Navy Day and said the nation is proud of their commitment in protecting the country's maritime frontiers, securing trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.

"On Navy Day, my greetings to our Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!," Kovind said in a tweet.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, inflicting massive losses on the enemy.

Live TV