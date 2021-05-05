Now, Goa government to vaccinate journalists against COVID-19

Panaji: Journalists working in Goa will be designated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"We have decided to vaccinate journalists and we will complete the procedure as fast as possible," Sawant also said.

The decision by the Goa government follows a go-ahead by other states like West Bengal and Karnataka (among others) to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to journalists and their families.

The cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath also decided that a separate vaccination centre will be set for journalists. The state government also announced to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres inside media houses.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar too said that journalists will be given the COVID-19 vaccine on priority in the state. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too said that the state government has declared all accredited journalists as frontline workers.

A similar announcement was made by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. All accredited and yellow card journalists in Punjab are now included in the list of Covid Frontline Warriors, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, said.

