Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi hails 'positive role' of media in promoting Yoga, Swachh Bharat , 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the role of media in popularising Yoga, fitness and the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao` campaign. PM Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi’ via video-conferencing.

"Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi`s ideals, Mathrubhumi was born to strengthen India`s freedom struggle. Mathrubhumi is a key part of the glorious tradition of newspapers and periodicals founded all across India to unify the people of our nation against colonial rule," said the Prime Minister.

 

 

PM Modi said that Amrit Kaal gave us the opportunity to work towards a strong, developed and inclusive India. "We did not have the opportunity to sacrifice our lives during the freedom struggle for Swarajya. However, this Amrit Kaal gives us the opportunity to work towards a strong, developed and inclusive India," he added.

 

 

"Likewise, the media has played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. These are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties. They are about making a better nation in the coming years," said PM Modi.

"I have seen the positive impact the media can play. The example of the Swachh Bharat Mission is well known. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity," he said.

The Prime Minister said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores, it was speculated that India would not be able to manage things well but the people of India proved these critics wrong.

"In today`s day and age, the world has many expectations from India," he said. PM Modi said that powered by India`s talented youth, the nation is moving towards Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance. 

"At the core of this principle is to make India an economic powerhouse that caters to domestic and global needs," the Prime Minister added. 

Narendra ModiIndiaYogaBeti Bachao Beti PadhaoSwachh Bharat
